Celina Jaitly Recounts An Amusing Tale Of How She Met Her Austrian Husband

Celina Jaitly recently posted a fun and interesting reel, leaving all her fans in splits. She added a video clip for all her fans to tell the short tale of how she met her Austrian husband, Peter Haag. She looked ravishing in her latest Instagram video in which she hilariously acted out a funny dialogue and received numerous interesting reactions from her fans on her Instagram.

How Celina Jaitly met her husband Peter Haag

Celina Jaitly recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this fun video clip with all her fans in which she can be seen wearing a beautiful green coloured kurta with colourful shimmering work on the collar. In the video clip, she performed a Punjabi dialogue in which she can be seen interrupting a guy who was trying to talk to her in English and then telling her that she does not understand English. She then hilariously asked him to talk to her in the Punjabi language.

In the caption, she stated that this is how she met her Austrian husband, Peter Haag. The fans were delighted to see her in this amazing video clip and stated in the comments how beautiful she looked. Many of the fans took to Celina Jaitly’s Instagram and complimented her eyes while many others mentioned how her video clip was so funny. Many fans were mesmerized by her beauty and addressed her as the goddess of beauty. Many of the fans stated how she was too good in whatever she did and sent her loads of love. Many of them also wished the actor a happy women’s day through the comments while others reminisced about her acting days and stated how amazing it was to see her in Bollywood films. Fans also added how lucky Celina and Peter were for having each other as their love. Rest all others dropped in heart-eyed emojis along with laughing emojis to express their reactions towards her latest video. Have a look at some of the fans’ comments on Celina Jaitly's Instagram and see how the fans loved her recent reel.

