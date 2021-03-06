Jacqueline Fernandez Undergoes COVID-19 Test, Posts Video On Her Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez recently underwent a COVID-19 test and was quite nervous about it. As the medical staff started with their procedure, her friends were heard laughing and giggling. Jacqueline Fernandez however managed to complete the test and erupted in laughter after the test was finally done. This entire jovial interaction was posted on Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram stories.

Jacqueline Fernandez posts video as she takes COVID-19 test

The video starts with Jacqueline Fernandez being seated on a couch along with a few of her friends around her. While the doctors were covered in protective gears for the COVID-19 test, Jacqueline was dressed in a casual outfit. Soon enough the actor kept her eyes fixated on the equipment that was being used for the test. She seemed unaware of the camera at first and later realised that she is being recorded. She however went with it and appeared to be shy as the tests began.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram story sees her wearing a red and blue hoodie, with a pair of jeans and white shoes. The actor interacts with the medical personnel and later looks in the direction of the camera and smiles. She later realises that the test is about to begin and thus feels a bit shy in the beginning. The test begins and Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen preparing herself for it. As the first test gets completed, the actor signals that it was just the first one and the second one is yet to come. After the second test begins, she gives a hilarious reaction that has her friends in splits.

