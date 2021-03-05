Tanushree Dutta Teases Her New And Fit Avatar In Latest Instagram Post

Tanushree Dutta is ready to show off her new avatar. The Bollywood actor took to Instagram and teased a look from her new photoshoot. Along with the picture, Dutta also revealed that these new pictures will focus on her fitter avatar post her workout sessions.

Tanushree Dutta teases her latest photoshoot

Tanushree Dutta revealed her brand-new avatar in her latest Instagram post. She took to Instagram and shared a picture from her latest photoshoot. In the picture, Tanushree is posing in an athleisure set and a bomber jacket. Along with the picture, Tanushree Dutta wrote, “Teasing a glimpse of my new photoshoot pics in my new worked out bod! Pics out for edit. Will be showing soon. Take a look at Tanushree Dutta’s Instagram post here.

Tanushree Dutta’s Instagram post received immense response from her fans. The picture already has thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. One fan wrote, “Looking fit and beautiful”. While another fan commented, “My goodness grace you are looking amazing”. One fan simply commented, “beautiful pic”. Take a look at these comments on Tanushree Dutta’s Instagram post here.

Tanushree Dutta’s weight loss journey has been quite visible on Instagram. The Bollywood actor has been sharing pictures of her meals and her workout routine on social media. In a tweet from September 2020, Tanushree revealed how amazing she feels on this weight loss journey. Take a look at Tanushree Dutta’s tweet here.

It's amazing how weight loss can just feel so fantastic even though nothing much around has changed..However the internal does manifest the external in time! — Tanushree Dutta (@Duttatanu1111) September 27, 2020

Back in November 2020, she shared a selfie of herself in her workout clothes. Along with the picture, she wrote, “After a brisk 30 mins walk outside and then walk up the stairs 5 floors!! 1 hours of yoga next. Sunday is fun day so no gym weight training #fitnessgoals2020”. Take a look at Tanushree Dutta’s Instagram post here.

Just like Tanushree Dutta’s latest post, this picture was also loved by her fans. One fan commented on the picture and wrote, “beautiful”. Another wrote, “So lovely”. Some simply chose to comment on the picture with plenty of emojis. Take a look at these comments on Tanushree Dutta’s Instagram post here.

