Celina Jaitly's Selfie Goals With Mahatma Gandhi Statue; See Pic

Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly, who has been spending her quarantine interacting with her fans and sharing some thought-provoking posts on her Instagram handle, shared a cute monochrome video of herself for her fans. A few days back, the actor shared a throwback video on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The post was shared along with a quirky message for her fans. Take a look:

Celina Jaitly's selfie goals with the Mahatma Gandhi statue

Celina Jaitly took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable greyscale and coloured video of herself. In the post, she can be seen taking a selfie with Mahatman Gandhi's statue. The video is the edited version of her selfie which she took after her visit to MMadame Tussauds London. Sharing the post, the actor wrote, "The simplest acts of kindness are by far more powerful then a thousand heads bowing in prayer. Mahatma Gandhi @madametussauds #selfiegoals" (sic). Take a look at the post below:

Fans' reactions to the post

Celina Jeitly’s video crossed over 1531 likes till now. Many of her fans filled the comments section of Celina’s photo. One of the users commented, “So nice” with heart emojis. “Nice Pic Maam'', another fan said. Check out more reactions to Celina Jaitly’s video.

Sneek peek into Celina's Instagram

A few days back, the actor penned a sad note after losing her best friend. Sharing the adorable post with her late friend Viraj Rai on her Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “Amongst all the terrible things that happened these 2 years, I must find the courage to say goodbye to my best friend too. It’s the kind of heartache you can feel in your bones. Dearest Viraj @virajrai17 you have no idea of the amount of happiness, laughter and encouragement you brought into my life.... 25 years of soul connection .... and now you are gone. Life will never be the same without you..... Viraaj ... I will never be the same without you..... Hold a place for me among the stars, one day we shall all be together again. Until then ... Auf Wiedersehen #restinpeace #friendinheaven #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #lossofalovedone #rip #heartbroken.” (sic). Take a look:

On the work front

On the work front, Celina Jaitly was last seen in the Zee5 film named Seasons Greetings. The plot of the movie revolves around a daughter who decides to introduce her live-in partner to her mother. The movie is set in Kolkata and has been received well by critics and fans alike. The movie has been directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee who has contributed to the story of the film.

