Celina Jaitly's Birthday: Take A Look At 15 Facts About The 'No Entry' Actor

Actor Celina Jaitly is celebrating her birthday today on November 24. She is a former Miss India winner and has been seen in many versatile roles throughout her career. Some of her famous movies are Janasheen, No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money and Golmaal Returns. On the occasion of her birthday, here's a look at Celina Jaitly's early life and education, and other facts about her life:

Celina Jaitly's Facts

The actor was born in the year 1981 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Celina Jaitly belongs to a Hindu Punjabi family and her father used to work in the Indian Military. Celina Jaitly wanted to join the Indian Army while growing up, a fact mentioned by the actor in a Hindustan Times interview. She wanted to work either as a pilot or a doctor. Due to her father's work, the actor's family relocated a lot and she studied in many different schools. She has a degree in commerce from Indira Gandhi National Open University and is also an alma mater of St. Joseph College. It is widely reported that the actor worked for a cell phone company in Kolkata before her career in film and modelling. Celina Jaitly's career kickstarted when she started taking part in beauty contests. One of her first beauty pageants was Femina Miss India 2001, which she won. She also won the Miss Margo Beautiful Skin, Indiatimes Surfer's Choice and MTV's Most Wanted award. She gained much of her popularity after being featured in "Oh Kehri", Jazzy B's music video. Many fans started recognizing her from this video. She debuted in movies in the year 2003 with Janasheen. The film was co-written, edited, produced and directed by Feroz Khan and is considered to be one of the popular Celina Jaitly's movies. Celina Jaitly is an animal lover and also endorses PETA and their work. Celina Jaitly is married to Austrian entrepreneur Peter Haag and the couple has two kids together. The actor has only been seen in one Telugu film called Suryam. The film came out in 2004 and was directed by Samudra. In 2011, the actor was seen in a Kannada film. The film was called Shrimathi and was directed by Ravi Kumar. IMDb mentions that Celina Jatly's hobbies are - surfing the net, reading, sketching and listening to music. The actor is fluent in Bengali, English, German, Punjabi, and Urdu. It is also reported that she speaks Urdu at home. It is also widely reported that Celina Jaitly's favourite actor is Aamir Khan.

