Celina Jaitly's Birthday: Take A Look At 15 Facts About The 'No Entry' Actor

Actor Celina Jaitly is celebrating her birthday today on November 24. She is a former Miss India winner and has been seen in many versatile roles throughout her career. Some of her famous movies are Janasheen, No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money and Golmaal Returns. On the occasion of her birthday, here's a look at Celina Jaitly's early life and education, and other facts about her life:
The actor was born in the year 1981 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Celina Jaitly belongs to a Hindu Punjabi family and her father used to work in the Indian Military.
Celina Jaitly wanted to join the Indian Army while growing up, a fact mentioned by the actor in a Hindustan Times interview. She wanted to work either as a pilot or a doctor.
Due to her father's work, the actor's family relocated a lot and she studied in many different schools.
She has a degree in commerce from Indira Gandhi National Open University and is also an alma mater of St. Joseph College.
It is widely reported that the actor worked for a cell phone company in Kolkata before her career in film and modelling.
