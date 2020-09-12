Chadwick Boseman To Zendaya: Here Are The Most Liked Celebrity Tweets On Twitter

Twitter is one of the best ways for a celebrity to connect with their fans. From announcing their new movies or releasing posters to sharing bits and pieces about their lives, Twitter allows celebrities to keep fans informed through it all. There are many tweets that have created a frenzy amongst the netizens. They even went on to become the most liked tweets on Twitter. Check out such top tweets here.

Most liked Tweets on Twitter

Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman’s social media team announced the death of the late actor on his Twitter account. They mentioned that Chadwick Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and after a long battle, the actor passed away on August 29, 2020. This become one of the most liked tweets on Twitter with 7.7 Million likes.

BTS

A South Korean singer V, and a vocalist of the South Korean boy group BTS was another celebrity with the most liked tweets on Twitter. The BTS member shared a picture on Twitter as he got his hair done, and wrote, ‘Hi Army’(sic). Within no time, his tweet crossed 3 million views.

Zendaya

American actor and singer Zendaya became another popular celebrity with the most liked tweets on Twitter. Zendaya shared a picture of her new hairstyle on Twitter, which became the most-liked tweet, with 2.5 million tweets. Zendaya braided her hair fully and shared pictures of it on Twitter.

Ellen DeGeneres

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

American talk show host and actor Ellen DeGeneres is popular for her witty and hilarious tweets on the internet. Back in 2014, Ellen Degeneres shared a picture with some great actors from Hollywood, from the Oscars Award Function. Her tweet was liked by 2.1 million people, and retweeted by 3.1 million people.

Macaulay Culkin

Hey guys, wanna feel old?



I'm 40.



You're welcome. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

The popular actor from Home Alone series Macaulay Culkin took to Twitter to announce that he had turned 40. He shared about his age and apparently wanted to make others feel old too. Macaulay Culkin's tweet got over 2.5 million likes on Twitter and was also retweeted by many.

