Chadwick Boseman's Death: When The Actor Goofed Around On Sets Of 'Da 5 Bloods'; Watch

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passed away at the age of 43 on Friday, after suffering from colon cancer for four years. The actor's death came as a shock as his cancer's news had not gone public with his fans or media. Chadwick Boseman was last seen in the war drama film Da 5 Bloods. The film released on Netflix on June 12, 2020. Take a look at Chadwick Boseman's behind the scenes video from Da 5 Bloods.

Chadwick Boseman goofing around on sets of 'Da 5 Bloods'

On June 2, Chadwick Boseman took to his Instagram handle and gave his fans a sneak-peek into a behind the scenes video of Da 5 Bloods. In the video, the Avengers: Infinity War actor can be seen goofing around with the cast and crew. He can be seen holding a water gun along with some fellow armed co-actors. They walk towards the director Spike Lee and start spraying water on him and his crew. Tagging the director and his co-actors, Chadwick Boseman wrote, "Spike was calling a play. But on a hot summer day during water festival, we had an audible. Pure joy with #Da5BloodsSpike was calling a play. But on a hot summer day during water festival, we had an audible. Pure joy with #Da5Bloods".

Fans mourn his loss

Several fans and netizens have commented on his post. One of the users wrote, "crazy to think he was filming this while going through chemotherapy 😔 rest in love", while another wrote, "He did an amazing work in black panther . He was truly great . May god bless him with peace . Rest in peace. You will be missed". One of the fans commented saying, "Me and my Grandma watched this movie together. About 3 weeks ago and you played a ghost never thought 3 weeks later it would be tru R.I P".

About 'Da 5 Bloods'

This is a war drama helmed by Spike Lee and also bankrolled by him, alongside Jon Kilik, Beatriz Levin, and Lloyd Levin. Da 5 Bloods cast features Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Johnny Trí Nguyễn, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mélanie Thierry, Paul Walter Hauser, Jasper Pääkkönen, Jean Reno, and Chadwick Boseman. Based on a group of Vietnam War veterans, the movie follows their return in search of the remains of their squad leader and a hidden treasure they buried while serving there.

Trailer

