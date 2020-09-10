BTS’ Jin’s Acting Gaze ‘stops Time’ For Fans As They React To 'The Strange Tailor Shop' Ad

BTS has been the brand ambassador of Samsung Korea and has been appearing on commercials for the brand. However, the recent The Strange Tailor Shop video commercial has brought a major surprise for the fandom. The members will be seen in a conceptualised advertisement wearing suits. It is shot in a wooden aesthetic library set-up and many fans were amused to see the campaign's first-ever video. It had BTS’ eldest member Kim Seok Jin aka Jin.

BTS' Jin's acting in 'The Strange Tailor Shop'

In the video, he can be seen wearing a rustic suit with hair pushed back. He is donning a sleek yet striking look for the commercial. BTS’ Jin was seen drawing a sketch, a concept for the advertisement. However, what stood out was ‘his gaze,’ as per fans. Several fans took to Twitter and other social media accounts to praise BTS’ Jin for his on-camera acting. Some fans pointed out that without having a single dialogue, his acting was impressive. Apart from that, his hairstyle was also appreciated by many fans. Jin's outfits were decoded by several fans through Twitter.

Watch the video here-

According to a report in Koreaboo, a Korean media portal, the concept of The Strange Tailor Shop is roughly inspired by Kingsman: The Secret Service. There were two videos CF’s released so far; the first one is of youngest member Jeon Jungkook walking into the shop, with a blurred out end. Some fans are of the belief that the man in the end of the video is Kim Seok Jin or BTS’ Jin.

Check out the reactions of BTS' army on BTS' member's commercials-

This fan was rather vocal about her love for all members-

Getting whiplash from the BTS samsung photos. One minute im losing it over Jin, than namjoon now Yoongi. The entire group is just none stop visuals and im not ready for whos picture will show up on my timeline next — JPEG⁷ ⟭⟬ 𖧵 ▽ (@OiRiley_) September 7, 2020

A forehead appreciation post by a fan-

This fan held a lot of gratitude for the brand as they shared the pictures-

Whereas this fan has a different take

This still perfectly describes the fandom at the moment-

Apart from Samsung ads, BTS recently released their episode of BTS In The Soop. The reality show is a forest, greenery based show. Their latest track Dynamite is also making new records by the day as per reports.

