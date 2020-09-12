BTS Members Share Sweet & Funny Messages On Leader RM’s Birthday

BTS leader Kim Namjoon is celebrating his birthday today, that is September 12, and the idol has been showered with wishes from all around. All the members of the group took to Twitter to wish their beloved leader. J-Hope, Jin and V shared voice audio messaged for Namjoon which were both funny and emotional.

Also Read | BTS’ Jin’s Acting Gaze ‘stops Time’ For Fans As They React To 'The Strange Tailor Shop' Ad

BTS members shared several messages for leader RM's birthday

BTS Suga wrote for RM

"Happy birthday, the true leader, Nam Jun-ah! #Nam June's birthday! #Suga hyung #Our leader #First leader #Fold slope."

V had a funny message for RM, yelling at the top of his voice, "Happy Birthday Nam Joon-ah, say a few words man?", V replied to his own voice message and said, "Ok Alright, Thank You!"

J-Hope on the other hand, wished Namjoon in his deep voice, "Happy Birthday bro, from your friend J-Hope!" through a voice message, accompanied with the caption, "Good morning,Happy Birthday, Bro I'm your friend J-Hope, Yesterday dawn, looking for a pretty picture I took with you, I finally fell asleep, Sorry Bro(Why are there only funny pictures)#HAPPYRMDAY #thank_you_because Namjun_became#RM birthday"

Good morning,,🌞

해피 벌뜨데이 브로 나는 너의 친구 제이홉,, 💜

어제 새벽, 너와 찍은 예쁜 사진을 찾다가 결국 잠들었다,,,, 쏘리 브로

(왜 웃긴 사진 밖에 없는 것인가)#HAPPYRMDAY #thank_you_남준이가_돼줘서 #알엠생일ㅊㅋ pic.twitter.com/DMYvAVxdS0 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) September 12, 2020

Eldest member Jin also shared a similar funny message as V

Jimin's message was yet to be posted. Namjoon himself shared several pictures for his birthday. The first one was him celebrating the second week for BTS’ Dynamite song and the second post was for his own birthday.

RM marking Dynamite's success

In the first post shared by Namjoon, the rapper looks dapper in a black attire that is a shirt and pant. He has gracefully rested his arm on his cheeks. Namjoon is donning luscious dark blonde hair in the picture. Namjoon took to Twitter to share the picture. He wrote, “Once Again Billboard Hot 100 #1 Dynamite!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Namjoon was ecstatic about the achievement. BTS’ Dynamite has been on the number one position on the Billboard Hot 100 since the last two weeks.

Once Again Billboard Hot 100 #1 Dynamite!!!!!!!!!!!!! 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/Bssot99OQN — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) September 10, 2020

Also Read | Justin Bieber Explains Why BTS' First English Track ‘Dynamite’ Was Such A Hit

After sometime RM shared a second post, with a series of pictures. They were stills from several of his outings. There was even a picture of Namjoon hanging out with a little girl. Another picture shows BTS’ RM gazing at a light installation. Followed by a picture from a gallery. Namjoon can be seen enjoying his time outside in all the pictures.

🎂 Happy Birthday to me 🎂 pic.twitter.com/DjOU9Nw4XR — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) September 11, 2020

Also Read | BTS' Jimin And V Cuddle In Episode 4 Of In The Soop; Fans React

Also Read | BTS Jin’s Military Service Info & BigHit’s IPO Status Revealed; BTS To Own BigHit Shares

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.