Actor Chahatt Khanna Decides To Go Hungry To Help Those Starving And Struggling

Many celebrities are trying to help the less fortunate during these tough times. Recently, ‘Bade Achhe Laggte Hain’ actor Chahatt Khanna decided to go hungry to help those struggling with poverty and hunger. She has gone minimalistic and promised to eat only one meal a day to help the needy.

In a recent interview with a news portal, the actor revealed that it is all about taking the minimalist approach. She said that as public figures, she along with everybody else can help inspire others to follow the same. She said that she is doing it because she believes that it will help the less fortunate and make their lives a little better.

She further added that the virus is here to stay for some more time and that very soon, people might start to face a shortage of grains and groceries. There are millions who are starving to sleep. So if we eat a little less and commit to supporting those in need, no one is going to go hungry. We must work towards this as a country because nobody should be left without food.

Apart from this, Chahatt Khanna is also doing some other work to help the needy. She revealed that she is doing a bit of social work that she does not want to talk about. She strongly believes in not talking about the good deeds she does. However, she also went on to tell people who are donating stuff to the less fortunate, to add vitamin C and homeopathy medicines along with the essential stuff, she said that these medicines help to build immunity. She ended her interview by telling people that all lives are important, not just humans.

In an earlier interview, Chahatt Khanna spoke about her battle with depression. The actor revealed that she has been dealing with depression for quite a while now, but has managed to cope with it and is now living a healthy and happy life. She also added how, for some time, she wanted to stay away from the whole 'fake world' and to do something real in her life.

