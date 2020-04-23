Mika Singh And Chahatt Khanna's 'quarantine Love' Going Strong; Watch New Romantic Video

Painting the town red amid the COVID-19 lockdown, pop-sensation Mika Singh, along with his rumoured girlfriend Chahatt Khanna, recently released a reprised version of Bade Acche Lagte Hai titled 'Quarantine Love'. Ever since the music video of the song dropped on social media, the rumoured couple's chemistry in the song had their fans swooning. However, the duo did not disappoint this time around either as they posted a romantic TikTok video.

Mika Singh and Chahatt Khanna's romantic pillow fight will surely make fans go "aww"

Ever Since Mika Singh released the music video of his latest track 'Quarantine Love' featuring television actor Chahatt Khanna, there have been a lot of speculations made about their togetherness. Both Singh and Khanna also frequently post some cosy and mushy BTS pictures and videos with each other on their social media handles. However, from what it seems, love is in the air for the rumoured couple as Mika Singh recently took to his Instagram handle to share a romantic TikTok video with Chahatt Khanna. In the TikTok shared by him, Singh seems tp upset Khanna over something which results in a lovey-dovey pillow fight.

Mika Singh captioned the clip asking his fans to make their versions of 'Quarabtine Love' on TikTok and tag him as he wrote, "Guys,keep sharing your videos and don’t forget to tag me on Instagram and TikTok."

Prior to the release of Quarantine Love's music video, there were a lot of reports about Mika Singh and Chahatt Khanna's live-in relationship. However, Khanna rubbished all the rumours and set the record straight stating that they have been friends for a long time. She also added that It is personal and thinks that it is too early to talk about something which is at its initial stage.

