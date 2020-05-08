Chahatt Khanna Lashes Out At Online Trolls, Deactivates Instagram Account

Chahatt Khanna of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame is a single mother to two beautiful girls, Zohar and Amaira. The actor recently lashed out at online trolls for criticising her on being a single mother. She uploaded two full-fledged stories on her social media where she gave it back to these trolls. Read on:

Chahatt Khanna responds to online trolls

Chahatt Khanna recently took to social media after a few online trolls criticised her for being a single mother. In a two-story note, Chahatt Khanna wrote that the people who are trolling her cannot understand the importance her children hold in her life. She further wrote that these people, “who can never get love, bf or family in life, forget about kids, they will never understand that kids are a blessing (sic)”.

The actor further elaborated that children are not a liability and hence, these people should not try to put a woman down. Chahatt Khanna also explained how God only blesses them with children who he sees fit. She even went on to say that karma will one day be back for all these trolls who have been slamming her.

In her next story, Chahatt Khanna explained how she will be busy with work and hence, her team will be posting a few pictures instead of her. She also added how it was necessary to give it back to these trolls. Chahatt Khanna also added that just because she was going through a dark phase in life, many people even thought that she was dead.

Chahatt Khanna went on to say that her mother has always told to fight back instead of getting scared. She also added that she still wishes “love and light” for these people because even they were her friends at some point. Chahatt Khanna then went on to delete her Instagram profile completely.

