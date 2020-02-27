'Chaiyya Chaiyya' Should Be Left Untouched, No Need For A Remix: Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora’s Chaiyya Chaiyya still remains as one of the iconic debut moments in Bollywood. Even though the starlet has not done films as a lead, her dance numbers in several films keep the audiences hooked. She is famously known for her dance moves and looks. However, Maliaka Arora does not want anyone to recreate Chaiyya Chaiyya, as the significant moves of the song from Dil Se should be left untouched, according to her.

Malaika Arora's take on Chaiyya Chaiyya remake

In an interview with a news publication, Malaika Arora revealed that anyone true to the song should not try to attempt a remix. The 1998 song was shot in a never seen before setting. Malaika Arora and Shah Rukh Khan beautifully essayed the signature steps of the song on top of a moving train. They were accompanied by an army of dancers dressed in traditional attires. Malaika Arora believes that the A.R.Rahman composition cannot be justified with today’s remix.

Chaiyya Chaiyya was voiced by Apna Awasthi and Sukhwinder Singh. The song has catchy beats and moreover a vast set-up which cannot be tampered with. According to Malaika, there are over ten songs in her list, which needs to stay as it is and does not require a remake, and Chaiyya Chaiyya is one of them. However, Malaika also clarified that she does not detest remixed songs. She believes that some of the songs are brilliant and have a way to catch up with someone. She adds that today’s kids might like that kind of music. However, Chaiyya Chaiyya is not one of them.

Malaika Arora also has some films on her list that should not be remade. She revealed in the same interview that The Godfather, Mother India and some more iconic films should not be touched. She concluded the interview saying that remix songs and remade films are good but not all of them.

