Chandrachur Singh Opens Up About His 'phase Of Disillusionment' After Films Got Shelved

Chandrachur Singh recently talked to a leading news daily about how he had a 'phase of disillusionment' after some of his films were shelved. The actor also spoke about how he later got 'a sense of surrender' after that. Read on to know more details about the story:

Chandrachur Singh on his 'phase of disillusionment'

Chandrachur Singh was recently seen talking about his time in Bollywood and revealed how he moved away from films in an interview with a leading daily. The actor starred in back-to-back hits back in 1996, but later on, he shifted to doing supportive roles in films before completely disappearing from Bollywood. Talking about the same, the actor said that he went through a 'phase of disillusionment'.

ALSO READ | JK Simmons Reveals He Wants To Play Father To Every 'Chris' In Hollywood

Chandrachur Singh then said that it was quickly followed by a 'sense of surrender'. He talked about his film Maachis and said that when one gets into the industry with a film like that, their expectations get high. He further stated that he could only show his talent and skills based on the film that he received. He mentioned that he is happy with the work he has done and he did not want to sell himself short.

ALSO READ | Rashmi Desai, Dipika Chikhlia & Others Express Shock Over Kerala Elephant Incident

Chandrachur Singh then went on to say that he was sure that fortune will follow him one day. The actor is now all set for an OTT release of his Disney+Hotstar project Aarya. He said that this digital medium is booming today and it will really bring him good fortune. Aarya is a web series that is helmed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, and Vinod Rawat.

ALSO READ | Brad Pitt Likes Being Funny At Award Functions & His Acceptance Speeches Are A Proof

The story of this upcoming show has been inspired by the series Penoza, which features Monica Hendrickx in the lead role. Aarya will be featuring Samay actor Sushmita Sen in the role of Aarya. It will also star Sikander Kher and Manish Choudhary. The show is set to premiere on June 19, 2020. Penoza also went on to inspire an American show titled Red Widow, which featured Radha Rani Mitchell in the lead role.

ALSO READ | Mohena Kumari Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ex-BFF Rishi Dev Shows Concern



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.