Charu Asopa's Social Media Post Hints Towards Problem In Her Marriage With Rajeev Sen?

Charu Asopa, on Monday, posted a picture on her social media handle. The photo that read, "Bahut haste ho tootey ho kya?" (sic) hinted towards Charu Asopa's turbulent relationship with her husband Rajeev Sen and many social media users empathised with her and extended their support. Some even went ahead and said, "Plz.... aise post mat kiya karo.... achha nahin lagta..." (sic) and asked the actor to stay happy and patient. Charu Asopa has not replied to any of the comments or rumours regarding her relationship with Rajeev Sen.

Check out Charu Asopa's post

For the past few weeks, there has been a lot of buzz around Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's personal life. Several media reports have been claiming that Charu and Rajeev's marriage has hit rock bottom. Following which, Rajeev Sen has moved to Delhi, while Charu Asopa reportedly lives in Mumbai. According to reports, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have had compatibility issues since their marriage in 2019.

Charu Asopa drops Rajeev's surname from her name

Charu Asopa, who reportedly changed her name to Charu Sen the next day after her marriage, recently, dropped her husband's surname from her name. A media report's source claims that Rajeev Sen has blocked Charu Asopa from all online platforms. However, Rajeev Sen rubbished the rumours and said in a recent interview with an online portal that he shares a healthy relationship with Charu Asopa. He also exclaimed that he is in Delhi for some official work and is in constant touch with Charu.

Charu Asopa, who made her acting debut with Zee TV's popular show Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kiyo, has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than a decade now. She has been a part of shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Baal Veer, Bade Acche Lagthe Hai, among others. Charu Asopa tied the knot to Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen in a private ceremony in 2019.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's wedding was a private affair attended by a selected few. Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen got married as per Rajasthani and Bengali rituals in Goa. The wedding was a three-day affair with multiple ceremonies like Haldi, Sangeet, among others.

