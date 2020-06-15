This Day That Year: Sushmita Sen Surprises Charu Asopa With A Splendid Wedding Gift

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Priyanka Chopra giving five life lessons to Kareena Kapoor Khan nailing stretching exercises at the gym, and Aamir Khan’s Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi marking 27 years of its release, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Sushmita Sen's gift for Charu Asopa

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen celebrated on the occasion of her brother’s wedding the previous year. Rajeev Sen tied the knot with Charu Asopa in a dreamy setting and the duo shared photos from different ceremonies on their official social media accounts. Moreover, Sushmita Sen made headlines by surprising Charu Asopa with a gorgeous wedding gift. The latter flaunted her gift by taking to Instagram and writing a thank you post for the actor. Sen gave Charu Asopa a splendid wedding dress. She wrote,” “Every girl has a dream to see herself as a Bride, thank you, Didi, for making this dream come true so beautifully..! @sushmitasen47 Love you so much❤️”. Take a look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's five life lessons

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Twitter and shared a video on her official handle. She offered five life lessons for her fans by combining her fashion statement with life’s philosophy. The actor had distinct takes from her outfits during the shoot which primarily focused on Indian style. Alongside her social media post, Chopra wrote in the caption, “5 life lessons with yours truly (I’m so funny) haha Check out a copy of @InStyle July 2019 on stands today.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas begins the video by asking everyone to always be bigger than their skirt while zooming on her lehenga. She gives the second tip by saying that one must have nothing to hide, and so on. Take a look at the actor’s quirky video on Twitter.

5 life lessons with yours truly 😂 (I'm so funny) haha



Check out a copy of @InStyle July 2019 on stands today pic.twitter.com/N8NfQyIUgd — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 14, 2019

Hrithik Roshan's party for Super 30 students

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan planned to throw a success party for 26 students from Anand Kumar’s Super 30 academy, who cracked the IIT JEE advanced two years ago. According to reports, the actor decided to host the party on June 23, 2018, and looked forward to spending time with the students. Ace students including Suraj Kumar, Onirjit Goswami, and Suryakant Das were among those who joined the occasion. Before his announcement, Hrithik Roshan had also congratulated the successful students of the academy on his official twitter handle. See his tweet.

Congratulations to all of you. Anand Sir you have done it again. Making the world better one student at a time. #Super30 @teacheranand https://t.co/YED0S2LOk0 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 10, 2018

Race 3 Twitter reaction

One of the most anticipated flicks of the year, Race 3 released in the theatres on June 15, 2018. It features Salman Khan alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, and Freddie Daruwala in the lead roles. The actor’s fans and followers took to social media and shared their reaction upon watching the movie. Although it received mixed reviews, Race 3 was a major box office success.

Multiplex owners have decided to show this picture during the intermission of #Race3 pic.twitter.com/mH3zfyYt7t — Veeral. (@MrBookard) June 16, 2018

High in action & higher in dhamaal. Mazaa aa gaya #Race3 trailer dekh ke! Cheers to the whole cast & especially @BeingSalmanKhan! https://t.co/8rwM6UQF2Z — Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) May 15, 2018

