Actor Charu Asopa Takes A Dig At Husband Rajeev Sen In Recent IG Post? See Post Here

Recently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Charu Asopa took to Instagram to share a picture of herself. Further, the actor also shared a unique caption for the Instagram post. Charu’s conversation with her husband Rajeev Sen also captured the attention of several people. Take a look at the interaction here.

In the caption, the actor spoke about people who were not concerned about her well-being however, they wanted to keep a check on her life. The caption read, “à¤–à¥ˆà¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¤ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤ªà¥‚à¤›à¤¤à¥‡ à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¥€ ,

à¤®à¤—à¤° à¤–à¤¬à¤° à¤°à¤–à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚ ,

à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚à¤¨à¥‡ à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤•à¤¿ à¤µà¥‹ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ªà¤° à¤¹à¥€ à¤¨à¤œà¤° à¤°à¤–à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚ ðŸ˜Š

.

.

Clicked by @aashkapatelphotographyy”.

Charu’s husband replied by saying, “Kya Kare khabar rakhna Padta hai , itni chulbul jo ho aap @asopacharu”. However, Charu did not seem to be too happy with her husband’s reply. Charu said, “Khabar rakhna achhi baat hai Mr byomkesh bakshi. Kabhi khariyat bhi li ya karo..”.

Several fans liked and commented on Charu Asopa’s Instagram post. Further, several even responded to the couple’s chat in the comments section. You can check out her Instagram post here:

Source: Charu Asopa’s Instagram

You can check out some of the fan reactions here:

Source: Charu Asopa’s Instagram

Charu’s post featured two photographs. The actor wore an off-shoulder printed dress in the Instagram post. Further, she let her hair down and completed her look with light make-up.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen:

Rajeev Sen is Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen’s brother. The model tied the knot with the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor, Charu Asopa in 2019. The two reportedly had a grand wedding. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Charu Asopa is currently living in Mumbai. On the other hand, her husband is in Delhi.

Charu Asopa’s Instagram:

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor, Charu Asopa is quite active on Instagram. She enjoys a fan following of 598k followers on the photo-sharing platform. While the actor often posts about her personal life, her profile also features her work. Recently, Charu took to Instagram to share about her role in Star Bharat’s upcoming show.

The actor is reportedly set to play the role of Heerabai. She captioned the post as, “Always know that in every girl, there is a princess with a strength of a warrior.

Styled by @neerushaa_nikhat

@starbharat #heerabai”. You can check out the Instagram post here:

Source: Rajeev Sen & Charu Asopa Instagram

