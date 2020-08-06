Charu Asopa Shares Gorgeous Pictures In A Bright Red Saree From Her Kajri Teej Celebration

Actor Charu Asopa recently took to Instagram to share a few pictures of herself all decked up for Kajri Teej. In the pictures posted, she can be seen dressed in a traditional red saree which has been paired with the right jewellery. The picture has been receiving a lot of love from her fans as they are loving the look on her. This picture was also shared by husband Rajeev Sen amidst all the separation rumours.

Charu Asopa’s Teej preparation

Television actor Charu Asopa recently took to social media to share a bunch of gorgeous pictures of herself in a saree. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a bright red saree which has a silver and green mix border. She has draped the saree in Bengali style and paired it with a red and golden blouse which complements the overall look. In jewellery, she can be seen wearing red bangles and a thick gold neckpiece which matches the colours on the blouse. She can also be spotted with a hip chain and golden jhumkas.

In the last few pictures posted by Charu Asopa, she can be seen holding a few lit diyas while posing for a bunch of candid pictures. Her makeup has been kept dramatic with winged eyeliner and bright red lip colour.

In the caption for the post, Charu Asopa has spoken about the upcoming festival, Kajri Teej. She has written that she was dressed up for the “Sinjhari celebration” and has also wished all the women a happy Sinjhara. She has also mentioned that she is ready for Teej fast to be observed on August 6.

Amidst all the separation rumours, Charu Asopa’s husband Rajeev Sen had also shared her picture on his official Instagram story. He posted the picture which was put up by Charu on her social media and also added a red heart next to it, to express his thoughts on her stunning look. The speculations about their breakup started when Charu Asopa dropped his surname “Sen” from her official Instagram handle, following which Rajeev moved out and travelled to Delhi from Mumbai, amidst the lockdown.

