Raashi Khanna Croons Billie Eilish Song; Times When B-Town Celebs Sang Their Fav Songs

Billie Eilish's fandom is not limited to America alone as there are many Bollywood celebs who have openly appreciated the Bad Guy singer. Recently, Raashi Khanna was seen crooning to Billie Eilish songs. Check out some other such occasions when Bollywood celebs have turned to sing their favourite artists' songs at various events. Take a look.

Raashi Khanna croons Billie Eilish

Raashi Khanna is an actor who has predominantly worked in Tamil and Telugu movies. She is famous for her successful movies like Bengal Tiger, Supreme, Jai Lava Kusa and Tholi Prema. Take a look at her Instagram video when she shared her rendition of her favourite Billie Eilish song I love you while playing the guitar. Raashi Khanna captioned her post stating that she learnt to play and sing one of her most successful songs during her quarantine period.

Hrithik sings Kishore Kumar song Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan

In January 2017, Shahrukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan were the highlights of the 8th Mirchi music awards. The event was attended by many Bollywood stars. The top musicians, as well as the upcoming artistes, were honoured for their contribution to the music industry.

Hrithik Roshan's uncle Rajesh Roshan was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award at the royal stag Mirchi music awards. Rajesh Roshan has composed for many of Hrithik's movies. Rajesh Roshan was accompanied with Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan on stage, where Hrithik sang his favourite song to honour his uncle who received the award. Hrithik sang the song Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan from the 1981 movie titled Yaarana.

Anushka Sharma singing Adele's song

Anushka Sharma was seen singing one of her favourite songs that became a craze in 2010 called Rolling in The Deep. She shared the song on her Instagram stories as well as on Twitter. She sang an unfiltered version of Rolling in The Deep by Adele. She shared a 30-second video where she could be seen sitting on a chair and singing the song Rolling in the Deep. She self confessed in the caption that it was 'bad singing' in the post shared.

😂 found gold ! Unabashed bad singing with no fear OR concern for the health of peeps around 😂#ThrowBack pic.twitter.com/kqahcAbVug — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 19, 2015

