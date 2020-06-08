Billie Eilish's Songs Which Will Help You Get Through Tough Breakup

Billie Eilish has delivered a wide range of songs in the past few years. Most of her songs are loved for their tuning and the relatable lyrics which have depth in them. Listening to a few of her songs is the best therapeutic way to get over a terrible heartbreak. Have a look at a few songs of Billie Eilish which spoke about heartbreak and trauma.

Billie Eilish's heartbreak songs

1. Idontwannabeyouanymore

Idontwannabeyouanymore is a song based on many aspects of life that do not fall in place. The song talks about being hurt and being in love. This song throws light on many things that are wrong about society as well. It focuses on the point that so many things are wrong about being the person who fits in. Have a look at the song video here.

2. Everything I Wanted

Everything I Wanted is one of the top songs delivered by pop star Billie Eilish. This song talks about the hollow pain that a person feels when their love life collapses. This song also talks about the cruelty that comes with this world. It sheds light on how people are rude for no apparent reason because they do not realize what the other person goes through. Have a look at the song Everything I Wanted here.

3. Ocean Eyes

Ocean Eyes is a song by Billie Eilish which is much loved by many. The lyrics of this song talk about the pain that a person has given to another. It talks about how much people cry for the ones that they love dearly. Ocean Eyes is also about beautiful eyes that have the ability to attract anybody that they want. Have a look at the song Ocean Eyes here.

4. I Love you

I Love You is a song based on the story of a person who has fallen head over heels for someone. The song talks about being scared to commit into that kind of love which has the power to take over a person completely. This song will rightly express all the feelings that you have been going through while in the middle of heartbreak.

5. Listen Before I Go

Listen Before I Go is a heartbreaking song about a person who is on the verge of giving up. The lyrics of the songs ask a lover to hurry before it is too late to make a move. These heartfelt words will help you realize that you are not the only one going through such a pain. Have a look at the video from Billie Eilish’s YouTube here.

