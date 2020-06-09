Billie Eilish's Quirky Song Lyrics To Use For Instagram Captions

Quick links:
Billie Eilish is a popular singer, who garnered fame after she uploaded Ocean Eyes to SoundCloud. There was no looking back since then and she has received five Grammy awards, two Guinness World Records, and One Brit award among others. Besides her number one singles, Billie Eilish also released the latest James Bond theme song, No Time To Die.
The lyrics of Eilish's tracks have often garnered widespread critical acclaim. From capturing emotions including heartbreak, jealousy, and loneliness, she has done it all. Billie Eilish often teams up with her brother to pen the lyrics. With all that said now, we have compiled some of the singer’s best song lyrics that you can post as your Instagram captions.
I'm the bad guy, duh
I'm only good at being bad
I don't see what she sees but maybe it's 'cause I'm wearing your cologne
Need a place to hide, but I can’t find one near
Wanna feel alive, outside I can’t fight my fear
Oh, I hope someday I’ll make it out of here
Even if it takes all night or a hundred years
Isn’t it lovely, all alone
Heart made of glass, my mind of stone
Tear me to pieces, skin to bone
Hello, welcome home
I saw them standing right there
Kinda thought they might care
And you say, As long as I’m here, no one can hurt you
Don’t wanna lie here, but you can learn to
Could have been a nightmare
But it felt like they were right there
Don’t you know I’m no good for you?
I’ve learned to lose you, can’t afford to
Tore my shirt to stop you bleedin’
But nothin’ ever stops you leavin’
Don’t you know too much already?
I’ll only hurt you if you let me
Call me friend, but keep me closer (Call me back)
And I’ll call you when the party’s over
But nothin’ is better sometimes
Once we’ve both said our goodbyes
It’s not true
Tell me I’ve been lied to
We fall apart as it gets dark
I’m in your arms in Central Park
You should see me in a crown
Your silence is my favourite sound
Don’t be cautious, don’t be kind
You committed, I’m your crime
Silver dollar, golden flame
Dirty water, poison rain
Call me calloused, call me cold
You’re italic, I’m in bold
