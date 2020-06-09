Billie Eilish's Quirky Song Lyrics To Use For Instagram Captions

Billie Eilish is a popular singer, who garnered fame after she uploaded Ocean Eyes to SoundCloud. There was no looking back since then and she has received five Grammy awards, two Guinness World Records, and One Brit award among others. Besides her number one singles, Billie Eilish also released the latest James Bond theme song, No Time To Die.

The lyrics of Eilish's tracks have often garnered widespread critical acclaim. From capturing emotions including heartbreak, jealousy, and loneliness, she has done it all. Billie Eilish often teams up with her brother to pen the lyrics. With all that said now, we have compiled some of the singer’s best song lyrics that you can post as your Instagram captions.

Billie Eilish's Bad Guy

I'm the bad guy, duh

I'm only good at being bad

I don't see what she sees but maybe it's 'cause I'm wearing your cologne

Billie Eilish's Lovely

Need a place to hide, but I can’t find one near

Wanna feel alive, outside I can’t fight my fear

Oh, I hope someday I’ll make it out of here

Even if it takes all night or a hundred years

Isn’t it lovely, all alone

Heart made of glass, my mind of stone

Tear me to pieces, skin to bone

Hello, welcome home

Everything I Wanted

I saw them standing right there

Kinda thought they might care

And you say, As long as I’m here, no one can hurt you

Don’t wanna lie here, but you can learn to

Could have been a nightmare

But it felt like they were right there

When the Party's Over

Don’t you know I’m no good for you?

I’ve learned to lose you, can’t afford to

Tore my shirt to stop you bleedin’

But nothin’ ever stops you leavin’

Don’t you know too much already?

I’ll only hurt you if you let me

Call me friend, but keep me closer (Call me back)

And I’ll call you when the party’s over

But nothin’ is better sometimes

Once we’ve both said our goodbyes

I Love You

It’s not true

Tell me I’ve been lied to

We fall apart as it gets dark

I’m in your arms in Central Park

You should see me in a crown

Your silence is my favourite sound

​​Copycat

Don’t be cautious, don’t be kind

You committed, I’m your crime

Silver dollar, golden flame

Dirty water, poison rain

Call me calloused, call me cold

You’re italic, I’m in bold

