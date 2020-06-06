'Bad Guy' Singer Billie Eilish Says Her Past Boyfriends Never Made Her Feel Desired

Billie Eilish has become one of the most loved singers of all times. Form her songs like Bad Guy to the James Bond song, Billie has become a sensation. Billie Eilish recently opened up about her body image issues to a magazine and revealed that she has never felt desired by any of her ex-boyfriends. Read here to know more about it.

Billie Eilish on her body image

Billie Eilish, while speaking to the media portal, expressed that she never felt desired when she was in relationships before. She also added how none of them would make her feel good. Billie also mentioned that it is a big thing how she has never felt physically desired by anybody.

Billie Eilish then added that she dresses in predominantly loose-fitting clothing because she does not want people judging her on the size of her dress. She also added her dressing depends on her mood.

She was then asked about how she feels when she wears something different than usual. Eilish responded to this by saying that she had done it, but added that her dressing is not dependent on gender stereotypes.

The No Time to Die singer also went on to add that sometimes she likes to dress like a boy and sometimes like a swaggy girl. She even said that she feels trapped by the persona that she has created. She then said that people see her and feel like she is 'not a woman' due to her dressing.

Billie Eilish then also gave the reference of the video that she had released this year. In the video, Elish expressed how she feels about her body. She had released this video in one of her musical tours.

The Everything I Wanted singer expressed that with the video, she wants to give a message that is there is a body underneath her clothes and no one gets to see it. She also added that the only thing that is truly one's own is their own body.

