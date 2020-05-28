Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Ravishing In The BTS Video Of 'Makhna' From 'Drive'

The Netflix movie Drive is Sushant Singh Rajput's and Jacqueline Fernandes’s first Netflix collaboration. The movie’s story revolves around a notorious thief who allies with a street racer for a heist in the Parliament of India. The heist drama was released on Netflix on November 1, 2019. The movie, however, did not receive expected appreciation but the fresh pairing of Sushant and Jacqueline surely garnered a lot of attention of fans. The chart-topping song Makhna has been popular since the movie's release. Here is the making of the song shot in the city of Tel Aviv in Israel which his known as a popular tourist destination.

ALSO READ| When Jacqueline Fernandez Went On A Memorable Trip To Budapest; See Pics

Jacqueline Fernandez's movie Drive song making scenes

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez play the lead in the film, which reportedly resembled a car-racing franchise film in Hollywood. Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sapna Pabbi and Vikramjeet Virk went to Tel Aviv for the shooting of the song Makhna along with the whole crew of the film. The film is written & directed by popular director Tarun Mansukhani. The whole cast and crew seemed to have fun on their song shoot in Tel Aviv.

Known to be the city that does not sleep, the city has an active nightlife that is visited by tourists from the world over. The cast and the director Tarun Mansukhani were seen having lots of fun while shooting the song. The cast was seen taking selfies, Instagram stories and short video clips throughout their Tel Aviv trip and it was a new form of a song picturisation, something which is not usually seen in Bollywood songs.

ALSO READ| Jacqueline Fernandez And Nora Fatehi In Red Co-cords; See Pics

ALSO READ| Jacqueline Fernandez Often Spotted Giving Meditation Lessons To Fans; See Pics

All about the Netflix film Drive

Drive is the second film from Tarun Mansukhani, who last directed the Priyanka Chopra starrer Dostana. Drive is the first-ever Dharma Productions film to release on the popular OTT platform Netflix. The movie is also written by Tarun Mansukhani. Check out how their fun behind the scenes and video clips turned out to be a fun and an endearing music video.

ALSO READ| 'Hangover' From 'Kick': This Making Video Starring Jacqueline Fernandez Is Too Cute

Promo Image courtesy: Zee Music Company YouTube

Jacqueline Fernandez is currently in Panvel at Salman Khan's farmhouse and channelling her inner painter while in quarantine. Her Instagram is teeming with updates on how she is spending her time during the nationwide lockdown. Sushant Singh Rajput has also been quite active on Instagram, constantly posting about his friends and family on the social media platform.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.