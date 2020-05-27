'Hangover' From 'Kick': This Making Video Starring Jacqueline Fernandez Is Too Cute

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez came together for their first film Kick. The film is about a man who leaves his girlfriend to try out new and deadly adventures. Jacqueline Fernandez was seen as Salman Khan's girlfriend in the film. One of the best highlights of the film Kick was when Salman Khan sang the song Hangover. Here's the making of Salman Khan's melodious tune, Hangover.

Making of Salman Khan's song 'Hangover'

As the video starts, Salman Khan is seen practising how to sing the song. The actor is surrounded by a bunch of people who help with his singing and how he has to go on with his lines. In the next scene, Salman Khan is seen in a goofy mood, randomly singing a few lines from old songs. The video also includes footage of actors Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez while they were shooting for the video of Hangover.

Also Read: 'Mahabharat' Star Puneet Issar Directed This Hit Salman Khan Starrer

Also Read: Pooja Hegde Flaunting Her Impressive Kick Boxing And Split Skills; Check Out The Videos

In the footage, Salman Khan says that if one cannot sing, nobody can make him sing but if you know the basics of singing, you can easily sing a song like Hangover. He also spoke about the sets they made beautiful sets for the song Hangover. In some footages, Salman Khan was seen practising his dance steps. It was Sajid Nadiadwala's idea to make the music video romantic as well as musical.

Actor Salman Khan added that all the crew members enjoyed filming the video. He added that the entire crew wanted all the songs of the film to be 'kick-ass'. Actor Salman Khan looked pretty calm and comfortable while shooting for the song while Jacqueline Fernandez said she was stressed while shooting. Kick was Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan's first movie together and shooting for a romantic song with Salman Khan made the latter pretty nervous.

Jacqueline Fernandez would occasionally burst out laughing every time the duo had to come together for a scene. The video also included some footages of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez having a good time goofing around the sets. Salman Khan effortlessly practised his steps for the song and that made the song a hit one.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Channelises Her Inner Artist Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, See Pictures

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Starrer 'Judwaa 2': Lesser-known Facts About The Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.