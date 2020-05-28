When Jacqueline Fernandez Went On A Memorable Trip To Budapest; See Pics

Jacqueline Fernandez is an actor who comes from a culturally diverse family. She started her career as a TV reporter, then tried her luck with modelling before settling as an actor in Bollywood. In her debut film itself, the star went on to work with Amitabh Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. Fernandez's popular movies include Murder 2, Housefull 2, Race 2, Kick, and others. Apart from acting, Fernandez also has an interest in pole dancing, painting, and horse riding. She is also a travel enthusiast. Read on to know more about the time she was vacationing in Budapest:

When Jacqueline Fernandez visited Budapest

Jacqueline Fernandez took to her social media handle and posted a series of photos and videos in the story section, where fans can see her having fun in Budapest. In was clear from her Instagram feed that the actor was visiting Budapest for only a night. While roaming in Budapest, she came across a bridge, where Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had shot for their film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

She also saw the church from the film Sultan, where Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan had gone during the film shoot. She says that the church is “beautiful”. Fans could then see the actor having lunch in Buda Castle, and she captioned it saying, “Hungry in Hungary.” She then also visited the Danube river, and stated that it is very “pretty”. Fernandez was later seen enjoying some ice-cream as some dessert after her lunch.

Jacqueline Fernandez then stated that she has overdone the cheat meal. In these photos, she is seen wearing a black skirt and a white top which read, “Are you awake”. The Mrs Serial Killer star went on to visit several shops including a farmers’ market. In a photo, fans can also see Manish Paul, who had accompanied the actor on her trip with several others. She then also visited a cruise and a club where she was seen showing off her dance skills. The story post concluded with her being on a plane, and the caption mentioned that she has spent 18 hours in Budapest.

Source: Jacqueline Fernandez IG

