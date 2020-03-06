Check Kriti Sanon's Most Hyped Movies That Are In The Pipeline; See Here

Kriti Sanon had a busy 2019, with Luka Chuppi, Housefull 4, Arjun Patiala, and Panipat. She recently completed the filming of her most hyped movie till now and the film is titled as 'Mimi'. Take a look at all the upcoming hyped films Kriti is a part of and would be appearing in this year.

Kriti Sanon's upcoming films

Mimi

Mimi is said to be Kriti Sanon's most hyped project till now due to the unconventional role she would be playing. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar with whom she earlier filmed Luka Chuppi in 2019. Recently, the pictures of her donning a baby bump went viral all over the social media.

The movie is said to be a remake of an award-winning Marathi film called Mala Aai Vhhaychy. It is scheduled to release in July 2020 and will also star Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar alongside Kriti who will be playing the role of a surrogate mother.

Bachchan Pandey

Reportedly, Bachchan Pandey will star Akshay and Kriti in the lead roles. There has been a lot of hype associated with this movie, starting from the first look of Akshay Kumar and script of the film. However, there has been no official announcement by the makers. The movie is supposed to release on January 22, 2021, as mentioned in the post shared by Akshay Kumar.

Angrezi Medium

Kriti Sanon has a special appearance in the song Kudi Nu Nachne De for the movie Angrezi Medium. The film is a spin-off to Hindi Medium that released in 2017 and will star Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on March 13, 2020.

