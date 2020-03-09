Here Are Malaika Arora's Adorable Pictures With Her Son Arhaan Khan

Malaika Arora, who was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan, has a son with him who turned 17 last November. She often shares some cute and endearing pics with her teen son and it's completely a shout-out to their adorable mother-son bond. Take a look at some posts Malaika shared with her son Arhaan through her official social media account.

Malaika Arora's pics with son Arhaan Khan

Malaika Arora shared an adorable post while she was getting all pampered by her son. The proud mother shared a post saying "When the son is being all nice n taking care of his mommy" (sic). Take a look at the adorable post she once shared on her Instagram stories.

Her most recent post about her son was when the Arora sisters went to hang out with the Kapoor family. The pic with her son Arhaan and Kareena's son Taimur Ali Khan gained many eyeballs. Malaika captioned the post saying "My baby with Bebo's baby #Khanboys"

She shared a collage of her son's pictures from when he was born alongside his recent picture. The post was full of nostalgia and we can see Malaika's baby boy grown up into a fine young man. She shared the post on November 9 last year on the occasion of Arhaan's 17th birthday.

The Chaiya Chaiya actor shared an endearing Diwali post last year with her sister Amrita Arora and son Arhaan donning traditional attires. Both the Arora sisters have worn red attires while Arhaan is in white kurta.

