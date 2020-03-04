Malaika Arora Shares A Picture Depicting The Precaution Needed Amidst Coronavirus Fears

Malaika Arora Khan is known for her bold fashion statements and glamorous photoshoots. Apart from that, she is often seen showing her humorous side too on social media. She is seen sharing funny memes and jokes on her Instagram. Recently, the diva took to her social media to share a meme about airport fashion and Coronavirus.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Joins Ladylove Malaika Arora For Her Mother’s Birthday Celebrations, See Pics

In the meme shared by the actor, she is seen comparing the airport fashion of 2019 to that of 2020. She compared two pictures with one depicting a woman wearing full protective suit in the wake of precautions against Covid-19. The coronavirus outbreak has caused airports to increase their security while checking the tourists. In the photo, a girl is seen dressed in casual yet comfy clothes in one part as she carried her luggage and on the other hand, a person is seen in safety gear completely covering the body to safeguard from Coronavirus outbreak. She also posted an emoji depicting her reaction to the situation.

Also Read | Malaika Arora Shows How To Slay Sober Colour Palette Outfits; See Pics

Coronavirus outbreak is the current burning global issue. China is one of the most affected countries because of this deadly virus. Thousands of people have lost their lives because of coronavirus and many cases are being registered daily across the world. In India, the number of coronavirus cases has been rising daily. Extensive checking and inspections are being conducted at all the airports in the country.

Also Read | Malaika Arora's Diet: Check Out What The 'Munni Badnaam Hui' Actor Eats During The Day

Also Read | 'India's Best Dancer' Judge Malaika Arora Breaks Down After Hearing A Contestant's Story

Bollywood and coronavirus

Recently, Deepika Padukone cancelled her visit to Paris amidst coronavirus outbreak in France. She was supposed to attend the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but decided to give it a miss. It is also speculated that the wedding destination of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal might be changed from Thailand to someplace else because of coronavirus outbreak. Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is also seen spreading the word about Coronavirus as she is often pictured wearing a mask. Aamir Khan also recently shared a heartfelt message for people in Coronavirus-hit China.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.