Malaika Arora Finally Reveals Her Fitness Mantra On 'India's Best Dancer'

India’s Best Dancer is a new Indian dance reality show which started airing from February 29, 2020. On the show, Malaika Arora has revealed her fitness secrets in a conversation with her co-judges. All those who are eager to know, read on to find out about the actor's fitness mantra.

Malaika Arora’s secret fitness mantra revealed!

In a candid conversation with her co-judges from India’s Best Dancer, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora revealed her fitness secrets to everyone. Malaika finally revealed how she manages to keep herself in shape and how she maintains her fitness regime. The actor revealed she had started exercising because of dance. She also reportedly understood the importance of fitness while dancing and has not stopped since then. This seems to be an important tip for India’s Best Dancer contestants as they have to performs rigorous routines on the show.

Also Read: When Malaika Arora Was The Epitome Of Grace And Elegance On 'India's Got Talent'

Later in the conversation on India's Best Dancer, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis also spoke about the benefits of intermittent fasting. Apart from this, Malaika also partakes in complex yoga postures and is also the face of Diva Yoga. Numerous times she has posted images and videos of herself on Instagram in complex yoga postures or exercising rigorously. This only shows why the actor is still so fit. Malaika Arora’s age is 46, but the actor does not seem so and has aged like fine wine courtesy of her fitness regime it seems.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Vs Malaika Arora: Who Rocked Purple Pantsuit Better?

Apart from India’s Best Dancer, Malaika Arora is currently hosting Supermodel of the Year. It is a modelling reality show which is hunting for India’s supermodel. The contestants have to perform extensive tasks like ad campaigns, print shoot, TVCs and more to prove their worth as India’s supermodel. After a few challenging weeks, only four contestants are left on the show namely, Priya, Drisha, Manila and Yukti.

Also Read: Malaika Arora Spoke Up Whenever She Felt Objectified, Talks About Doing Item Numbers

Also Read: Malaika Arora Shares A Picture Depicting The Precaution Needed Amidst Coronavirus Fears

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.