Arvind Swami's First Look As MGR From Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' Unveiled, See Pic

A.L. Vijay and Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi has been constantly creating headlines since its announcement in early 2019. Be it the interesting star cast or first looks of the actors from the film, Thalaivi seems to have hit the right chord with the audience. Recently, actor Arvind Swami, who plays a vital role in the film, shared his first look as MGR from the much-anticipated biographical film. Here are all the details.

Arvind Swamy shared his first look from Thalaivi

On the occasion of the late MGR's birth anniversary, the makers of Thalaivi unveiled Arvind Swami’s first look of the actor-turned-politician from the biopic. As seen in the pictures shared by Arvind Swamy, the actor can be seen resembling MGR in clothes, demeanour and appearance. Arvind has also pulled off MGR’s signature curly hairdo in the film. Here is Arvind Swami’s first look from the film.

Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi . A teaser follows at 10.30 am today. Hope u like it 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LjnN6Ybwrw — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) January 17, 2020

Speaking to a leading news publication in the recent past, director Vijay revealed that the team has left no stone unturned to get MGR’s portrayal right on the screen. Adding to the same, Vijay revealed that Arvind Swami completely transformed himself and prepared for MGR’s role three months before the team actually began shooting to step into the shoes of his character in the film.

Fans react:

Unrecognizable... double checked it it was Arvind Swami :) — M...ujhe Announcement Chahiye (@Mann_Baawra) January 17, 2020

With great role comes greater performance.. good luck pic.twitter.com/9P0J7xJP1X — Ravi (@itsravi) January 17, 2020

All about Thalaivi

Starring Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swami and Samuthirakani in the leading roles, Thalaivi chronicles the story of the late actor-turned-politician, Jayalalithaa. Helmed by A.L. Vijay, Thalaivi will hit the theatres on June 26, 2020. Take a look at the poster of the film:

(Promo Image: Arvind Swami Instagram)

