The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Arvind Swami's First Look As MGR From Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' Unveiled, See Pic

Bollywood News

Arvind Swami’s first look from Thalaivi was unveiled by the makers of the biopic on the occasion of MGR's birth anniversary. Check out Arvind's poster.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
arvind swami

A.L. Vijay and Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi has been constantly creating headlines since its announcement in early 2019. Be it the interesting star cast or first looks of the actors from the film, Thalaivi seems to have hit the right chord with the audience. Recently, actor Arvind Swami, who plays a vital role in the film, shared his first look as MGR from the much-anticipated biographical film. Here are all the details.

Also Read | Neil Nitin Mukesh Tweets On Kangana Ranaut's Production House Opening, Rangoli Replies

Arvind Swamy shared his first look from Thalaivi

On the occasion of the late MGR's birth anniversary, the makers of Thalaivi unveiled Arvind Swami’s first look of the actor-turned-politician from the biopic. As seen in the pictures shared by Arvind Swamy, the actor can be seen resembling MGR in clothes, demeanour and appearance. Arvind has also pulled off MGR’s signature curly hairdo in the film. Here is Arvind Swami’s first look from the film.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Appears On Kapil Sharma's Show, Says She 'kicked' Jassie Gill Several Times

Speaking to a leading news publication in the recent past, director Vijay revealed that the team has left no stone unturned to get MGR’s portrayal right on the screen. Adding to the same, Vijay revealed that Arvind Swami completely transformed himself and prepared for MGR’s role three months before the team actually began shooting to step into the shoes of his character in the film.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut On Court Cases Against Her: Happens If You're Outspoken, My Mum Worries Too

Fans react:

All about Thalaivi

Starring Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swami and Samuthirakani in the leading roles, Thalaivi chronicles the story of the late actor-turned-politician, Jayalalithaa. Helmed by A.L. Vijay, Thalaivi will hit the theatres on June 26, 2020. Take a look at the poster of the film:

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Production House Opening, Rangoli Chandel Responds

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

(Promo Image: Arvind Swami Instagram)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER WELCOMES DECISION
DELHI HC GIVES TIME TO SENGAR
RAHUL TARGETS NIA
PUNJAB ASSEMBLY PASSES ANTI-CAA RES
CAN DHONI PLAY WORLD T20?
LOVE AAJ KAL TRAILER REVIEW