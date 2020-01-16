Kangana Ranaut On Court Cases Against Her: Happens If You're Outspoken, My Mum Worries Too

Known for being somewhat of a magnet with it comes to controversies, Kangana Ranaut in an interview to an entertainment portal spoke about being involved in one controversy after other, and her attitude towards the whole scenario.

Claiming that even her mother keeps asking why she gets in trouble all the time, the actress said, "I feel that only when you’re successful, then only people have an agenda against you otherwise nobody bothers about you. That’s what I say sometimes to my mother." Adding that an interview to a TV channel ended in five lawsuits against her, she said, 'This is why I prefer that my sister share tweets and messages on my behalf.

Kangana dishes out a strong example

Going back to the time when Hrithik Roshan had filed a legal case against Ranaut, the actress stated that every battle in her life has been worth it, and she has fought for her dignity. "When he tried to show me as a mentally unstable or characterless individual who’s just piling onto men or trying to...I stood up for myself."

Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in sports-drama Panga. Ranaut is playing the role of Kabaddi player Jaya Nigam in the upcoming sports drama. Actors Richa Chadda, Jassi Gill and Neena Gupta will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020.

In order to promote her upcoming film, Kangana Ranaut recently visited the CST railway station in Mumbai and even distributed tickets from the counter. A few days back, Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill had made an appearance on Salman Khan’s show- Bigg Boss 13 to promote the film. Seems like the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned before the release of the film.

