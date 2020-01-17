The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Sonam Kapoor Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Production House Opening, Rangoli Chandel Responds

Bollywood News

Adding another feather to her cap, actor Kangana Ranaut launched her production company -- Manikarnika Films in Mumbai. Sonam Kapoor congratulated the actress

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonam

Adding another feather to her cap, actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday launched her production company -- Manikarnika Films at Pali Hill in Mumbai. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to share the pictures and a short video of the production studio. Designed by Shabnam Gupta, the Manikarnika Films studio has three-floors of which a sneak peek of only one was shot by Chandel and was shared on her Twitter account.

READ: Sonam Kapoor Bashes Popular Taxi Service: 'Had The Scariest Experience, Super Shaken'

Extending an olive branch, the video received a shoutout from Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor who congratulated Kangana Ranaut and her sister, Rangoli Chandel saying that she wishes they continue 'breaking the glass ceiling'. Replying back, Rangoli Chandel thanked the actress. 

Sonam Kapoor congratulates Kangana 

READ: Sonam Kapoor Offers 'no Opinions' Over #Megxit But Extends Support To Duchess Markle

Chandel also shared pictures from the inauguration ceremony of the production house where Kangana is seen sitting and conducting prayers as a part of the inauguration ceremony.

The actor turned producer and director will next be seen in sports-drama Panga. Ranaut is playing the role of Kabaddi player Jaya Nigam in the upcoming sports drama. Actors Richa Chadda, Jassi Gill and Neena Gupta will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020.

READ:  Kunal Kemmu Impresses Sonam Kapoor Ahuja And Other Celebs With His Singing; Watch Video

READ:  Sara Ali Khan To Sonam Kapoor; Celeb-approved Suits To Try This Wedding Season

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SITARAM YECHURY ATTACKS CDS
PIC: INDIRA WITH KARIM LALA
JEM TERROR MODULE BUST
OWAISI RETALIATES TO GEN RAWAT
TANHAJI VS CHHAPAAK: DAY 6 BO
DHONI WAS INTIMATED BY BCCI BRASS BEFORE FINALISING CENTRAL CONTRACT LIST: SOURCES