Bhumi Pednekar's Graceful Poses To Take Cues From To Up Your Social Media Game

With several blockbuster films which were also critically acclaimed, Bhumi Pednekar has proved it time and again that she is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. Pednekar has carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry not only with her acting skills but also with her exquisite fashion choices. She is quite active on social media, especially on Instagram where she keeps her fans updated with pictures of her whereabouts but in a rather poised and elegant way.

She recently posed for celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani for his 2020 calendar shoot and took the internet by storm as she posted the picture on her Instagram account wherein she is posing in a bathtub. Her fans could not keep calm but go gaga over the photograph and it soon went viral. It would be safe to say that the actor's pose game is on point as her Instagram feed is full of pictures of her donning designer clothes and posing for the camera like an absolute diva. Hence, here is a roundup of several best poses of Bhumi Pednekar which you can draw inspiration from to make your social media game strong:

How to pose like Bhumi Pednekar?

After having a successful 2019, Bhumi Pednekar is all set to hit 2020 with a bang. Bhumi is going to be seen sharing the screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship which marks the debut of Dharma Productions in the genre of horror. The film is set to hit the silver screens on February 21, 2020. The trailer of the film was trending #1 on YouTube while the audiences are awaiting the release of the film.

