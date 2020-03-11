Janhvi Kapoor's Rigorous Workout Regime Will Give Fans Major Fitness Goals

After kickstarting her career in Bollywood alongside Ishan Khattar in Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor has become one of the most popular newbies in the tinsel town. Her performance in the recently released Netflix Orignal Ghost Stories was also lauded by both fans and film critics. Apart from her acting abilities, Kapoor's fitness regime has been admired by fans. Recently, a video of Janhvi Kapoor's workout regime surfaced on the internet which can give fans major fitness goals.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor's Acro-yoga Pose With Namrata Purohit Is Total Fitness Goals

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor And Sara Ali Khan's Memorable Throwback Picture In White

Janhvi Kapoor's rigorous workout regime

Janhvi Kapoor is definitely a gym freak. The actor was spotted hitting the gym way before she stepped foot in the film industry. Recently a video of Janhvi working out at the gym went viral wherein the actor is performing a workout routine for abs, consisting of some heavy weightlifting exercises. She wore a neon coloured vest which she paired with black sweatpants and her hair tied in a ponytail. The Dhadak actor's workout regime comprises cardio and weightlifting, swimming, jogging, and dancing.

Also Read | Karishma Tanna And Janhvi Kapoor Show How To Style A Plain White Saree; See Pics

The elder daughter of legendary Bollywood actor Sridevi is undoubtedly one of the fittest leading ladies of the Hindi film industry in contemporary times. Janhvi Kapoor's videos working out at the gym often makes rounds on the internet, inspiring fans. Not just her workout videos, but her gym looks have also always been the talk of the town.

On the work front, Kapoor has a couple of films in her kitty. After giving a remarkable performance in Ghost Stories, she will next be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Roohi Afzana, Vicky Kaushal in Takht and Ajay Devgn in Maidaan to name a few. Kapoor will also be seen playing the role of an Air Force officer in Sharan Sharma's Gunjan Saxena.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor's Love For Metallic Ensembles Is Evident From THESE Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.