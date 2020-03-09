Karishma Tanna And Janhvi Kapoor Show How To Style A Plain White Saree; See Pics

One of the best ways that a woman can show off her beauty and her grace is through a saree. Many celebrities and members of the Bollywood industry opt for a saree for special events. They also draw an example for all their fans and followers on how to pull off a beautiful saree.

It is not necessary that the saree has to be packed with colours, embroidery, or patterns; even a plain white saree does the deed. Good examples of this is Karishma Tanna and Janhvi Kapoor's saree. The two actors were spotted in plain white sarees, giving their personal touches to it.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna had donned a stunning white saree. The actor went with a natural look as she did not apply any makeup. She had worn a simple mangalsutra as she was shooting for her show Qayamat Ki Raat. The saree has a thin beaded border. She went with a white bracelet and a ring to accessorise her saree.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor also opted for a white saree look. The actor wore a plain white saree with no border work. She wore a bralette blouse with the saree. Janhvi Kapoor decided to match the saree with oxidized jhumka earrings. The saree was designed by Manish Malhotra.

Karishma Tanna was last seen in the show Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat that airs on ALT Balaji. Janhvi, on the other hand, will be next seen in the movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The movie is set to release on April 24, 2020.

Source: Karishma Tanna & Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

