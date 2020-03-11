The Debate
Janhvi Kapoor's Acro-yoga Pose With Namrata Purohit Is Total Fitness Goals

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is often spotted outside the gym in her stylish yet comfy gym outfits. The Dhadak actor is very serious about fitness which is why she is spotted outside the gym throughout the week. Janhvi Kapoor often shares a lot of videos from her workout sessions along with her trainer Namrata Purohit. 

Janhvi Kapoor's picture with Namrata Purohit is total fitness goals

Janhvi Kapoor shared this old picture from her pilates class with her trainer and friend Namrata Purohit. The duo was seen doing acro yoga and seemed to be enjoying their workout to the fullest. Janhvi Kapoor wore bright pink yoga pants and an orange sports bra while Namrata Purohit wore black yoga pants and a blue sports bra. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvi.kapoor.fanclub) on

Namrata Purohit also often shares a few videos and pictures with Janhvi Kapoor. Apart from being dedicated workout buddies, Janhvi Kapoor and Namrata also have a fun chat session every once in a while during their workouts, according to the latter's Instagram post. She also mentioned that Janhvi Kapoor has been getting stronger with every workout.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Inspired Hairstyles That Are Perfect For A Date Night; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit) on

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Inspired White Casual Looks That Are A Must-have In Your Wardrobe; See Here 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit) on

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in the movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, playing the role of a pilot. The actor is also busy shooting for her film Roohi Afzana, opposite Rajkummar Rao. Next year, Janhvi Kapoor is also ready to be a part of Karan Johar's Takht. 

Also Read: Karishma Tanna And Janhvi Kapoor Show How To Style A Plain White Saree; See Pics

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor's Love For Metallic Ensembles Is Evident From THESE Pictures

 

 

First Published:
