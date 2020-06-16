When Sonam Kapoor's Won Fans Over With Her Fun-loving And Quirky Roles

Over the past few years, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has delivered a wide range of films that spoke about issues and topics of various kinds. A number of her films have been critically acclaimed and accepted well by the audience. Here is a list of films where she played the role of a fun-loving chirpy girl who was all smiles throughout the movies.

Sonam Kapoor's films where she played a fun-loving girl

1. Delhi-6

Delhi-6 is a romantic drama which released in the year 2009. The plot of the film revolves around the happenings in Old Delhi and the good and the bad related to it. The film showcases Sonam Kapoor’s character as an innocent, fun-loving girl who wishes to become a singer. Delhi-6 is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra who also contributed to the story of the film. It stars actors like Waheeda Rehman and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles.

2. Khoobsurat

Khoobsurat is a romantic comedy film released in the year 2014. The plot of this film revolves around a physiotherapist whose new patient is royalty in Rajasthan. Sonam Kapoor plays the role of Milli Chakravarty, who has a spontaneous and loud personality throughout the film. This film has been directed by Shashanka Ghosh while the original story has been written by DN Mukherjee. Khoobsurat stars actors like Fawad Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Kirron Kher in pivotal roles.

3. The Zoya Factor

The Zoya Factor is a romantic comedy film which revolves around the life of an advertising professional and how she becomes the lucky charm of the Indian cricket team. Sonam Kapoor plays the role of Zoya, who is a charming, hardworking, and sweet girl who lives her life to the fullest. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma while the story is based on the book written by Anuja Chauhan. The Zoya Factor stars actors like Dulquer Salmaan and Sanjay Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Read Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashami Desai Mourn Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Also read Ranbir Kapoor Opposite Sonam Kapoor Or Jacqueline Fernandez, Which Pair Is The Best?

4. Aisha

Aisha is a romantic comedy film released in the year 2010. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a wealthy woman who turns into a match-maker because she feels it is what she is good at. Sonam Kapoor portrays the role of Aisha who is a shopaholic and a fashionista. The character has a way of dealing with people and getting the most out of them. The film is directed by Rajshree Ojha while the story is based on a story written by Jane Austen. Aisha stars actors like Abhay Deol and Amrita Puri in key roles.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: FoxStarHindi)

Read Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Sonam, Sonakshi, Zaira Slam People Spreading Negativity

Also read Sonam Kapoor's Films In Which She Starred Opposite Famous Star Kids In Bollywood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.