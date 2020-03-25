Sonam Kapoor Or Malaika Arora, Who Rocked Royal Turban Look Better?

Bollywood celebrities have always been fashion icons for the masses. Sonam Kapoor and Malaika Arora are two such celebs who are known as the fashionistas of the Hindi film industry for their exquisite and quirky fashion choices that inspire millions. Malaika's and Sonam's love for Haute Couture and Malaika's love for exaggerated ensembles and uber-chic accessories is evident from their Instagram handles. One such accessory that both Sonam and Malaika were spotted sporting was a turban. Read to find out how they styled a turban with their fashionable outfits.

Sonam Kapoor and Malaika Arora aced the royal turban look with sheer grace

Sonam Kapoor is one of the few Bollywood celebrities who walk the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival almost every year. At the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, Sonam donned a matching mustard-yellow co-ord set comprising floral printed flare pants and a plunging neckline bralette. Kapoor paired her outfit with a red cape and statement earrings. To round off her look, she opted for a red turban that complimented her look perfectly.

Recently, Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a picture from Jaisalmer. The actor sported a multi-coloured flowy gown with balloon sleeves which can be perfect for summers. Malaika completed her look with a tan-coloured turban and boots along with minimal makeup.

Currently, Malaika is judging a dancing TV reality show that airs on Sony TV. On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor is reportedly in talks with several filmmakers regarding her upcoming film. However, no official announcement about the same has been made as of yet.

(Image credit: Sonam Kapoor and Malaika Arora Instagram)

