Malaika Arora's Sneaker Collection Proves That She Likes Balancing Glamour With Comfort

Malaika Arora has won the hearts of millions with her fashion and style. Fans often get inspired by the actor's outfits that she pulls off in her various photos on Instagram. She is also seen sporting sneakers in some of her photos. Take a look at Malaika Arora's sneaker collection.

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora Says She Is An Emotional Judge, Not Calculative Or Strict

Malaika Arora's sneaker collection

Malaika is wearing a red jacket with black coloured leggings. She has also opted for sneakers that have a black and red colour combination. The sneaker pair is from the brand Reebok. Take a look at her Instagram picture.

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora's Forgotten Songs, From 'Chori Chori' To 'I Wanna Fall In Love'

Malaika Arora is wearing a white tank top with grey joggers. She also wore black shades that complement her outfit. To complete the look, she wore white sneakers. Take a look at Malaika Arora's photo.

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora's Has Judged THESE Dance Reality Television Shows; See Full List

In this photo, Malaika donned a white crop top with same coloured joggers. She also wore nude makeup and a pair of light blue glares. Malaika completed her outfit with a pair of white and blue coloured combination sneakers. The actor looks extremely stunning in the picture. Take a look at Malaika Arora's photo.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan And Malaika Arora Discuss Divorce On A Radio Show

Malaika wore a grey tank top with black coloured joggers. The actor is also sporting black and white coloured sneakers that complemented her overall outfit. She also opted for a pair of black glares in which she looks stunning. Take a look at Malaika's outfit.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.