Sonam Kapoor's Throwback Pictures That Prove She Has Been A Fashionista Since Childhood

Sonam Kapoor is one of the Bollywood divas who is known for her experimental fashion choices. Be it the ramp or the red carpet, the actor has always turned heads with her gorgeous outfits and trendy styling. The actor is quite active on her social media sharing pictures and updating her fans about her personal life.

She is often seen sharing her childhood photos on birthdays of her family members or even as a treat for her fans. Here's a compilation of a few pictures that prove Sonam Kapoor was a fashionista even in her childhood.

Her first photoshoot

Sonam Kapoor recently shared a picture where the actor is seen standing on a cradle while she poses for a picture with her teddy bear. She is seen wearing a white mesh detailed dress. The actor captioned the picture with beautiful words that read, "Throwback to the photoshoot wearing my baby best! Styled by my very first stylist @kapoor.sunita".

All-dolled up

With a caption calling herself fashion-obsessed, the Neerja actor posted a childhood picture of herself where she is all dressed up carrying a handbag and probably trying to make a good hairstyle.

Fashion obsessed since forever! 🙆 #ThrowbackThursday

Some fashion tips from baby Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor in this picture is seen wearing a beautiful denim skirt and a striped top. As seen in her pictures, the actor pulled off several trends as a child like a denim skirt and even striped detailed tops. Her look was completed with two ponytails that made her look even more adorable.

As a kid also she never failed to experiment with trends. In this picture, she is seen pulling off a multi-coloured jacket, a pair of sunglasses and white sneakers. Such kind of fashion is practiced by Sonam Kapoor even today, like playing with colours and pairing basics with something more glammed up.

Baby Sonam and dungarees

Sonam Kapoor shared this baby picture of herself where she is seen wearing a beautiful dungaree paired with a puffed sleeve pullover. The actor in the caption expressed her love for dungarees and how she likes to wear it even today.

