From Kangana Ranaut To Justin Bieber: Celebrities Who Got Themselves Inked During Lockdown

The pandemic has left the entire world at a standstill. However, for these celebrities, it turned out to be a perfect opportunity to get themselves inked. From Kangana Ranaut to Justin Bieber, take a look at these celebrities who got themselves inked during the lockdown.

Kangana Ranaut’s tattoo

Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of her tattoo on Twitter. In the picture, the tattoo is placed on the back of her neck. Kangana Ranaut revealed that she had got the tattoo more than a decade ago. However, at the time it was only a pair of wings. According to Kangana, it didn’t make sense then. She later added a crown in the middle. Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s tattoo.

More than a decade ago I got two wings on the nape of my neck but they didn’t make any sense, after few months I added a crown, still it wasn’t enough, then I pierced it all with a sword suddenly my tattoo came alive, glory comes only after the pain. pic.twitter.com/Wk4FS9KIcZ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 31, 2020

Justin Bieber’s tattoo

Justin Bieber posted a picture of himself on Instagram flaunting his new tattoo. In the picture, Justin Bieber is seen standing in front of a Lamborghini Urus and is wearing a light coloured shirt with a tee tucked in. However, the tattoo wasn’t quite visible. So later he posted a story on Instagram flaunting the same tattoo. Justin Bieber’s tattoo consists of a beautiful rose on the neck of the singer. You can check out Justin Bieber’s tattoo below.

Also Read: 'Expect Justin Bieber & Hailey To Have A Baby In 2021' Says Dwayne Johnson

Connor Durman’s Tattoo

Love Island’s reality star Connor Durman got himself inked again. Connor recently posted a picture of himself getting tattooed on Instagram. In the three series picture, Connor revealed his tattoo that is a close up of the actress Audrey Hepburn. Connor Durman recently split up with his girlfriend Sophie Piper. Take a look at Connor Durman’s tattoo below.

Also Read: Justin Bieber Lip-syncs Ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez’s Name In Drake’s Latest Track, Watch

Paris Jackson’s tattoo

Model Paris Jackson created her own foot tattoo during the Coronavirus lockdown. She took to social media to share a series of pictures and videos of herself getting tattooed during the self-isolation period. In the post, Paris Jackson is seen with her foot up as she inks it with a tattoo needle. Her fans went crazy at such a daring stunt by the model. She also posted videos of herself completing the tattoo. The model created an unalome symbol on the top of her foot that represents enlightenment.

Image Credits: Kangana Ranaut/ Justin Bieber Instagram

Also Read: Justin Bieber Gets Inked AGAIN! Pop Star Takes To Social Media To Show Off His New Tattoo

Also Read: Justin Bieber Explains Why BTS' First English Track ‘Dynamite’ Was Such A Hit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.