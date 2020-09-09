Justin Bieber Gets Inked AGAIN! Pop Star Takes To Social Media To Show Off His New Tattoo

Justin Bieber has gotten himself another tattoo on his neck area and the Baby singer seemed quite happy about his tattoo. The singer showed off his new tattoo all over Instagram right from the time he was getting inked till the time the artwork was completed. Bieber seemed to have enjoyed the process. The singer has a number of tattoos all over his body with some significant meaning attached to each. Similarly, the singer has now gotten himself a rose tattooed on the neck. The symbolism for this is unknown as of now; however, fans are loving the new ink flaunted by Justin Bieber.

Also Read | Justin Bieber Reveals Why His 'relationships Suffered': 'Want To Give Up Selfish Desires'

Justin Bieber shows off his new neck tattoo

Also Read | Justin Bieber Lip-syncs Ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez’s Name In Drake’s Latest Track, Watch

Taking to Instagram, Justin Bieber was seen standing in front of a sand coloured Lamborghini Urus. He sported a layered outfit consisting of a tee with a shirt. He paired it up with a pair of cool kicks and a Cuban chain around his neck. The singer also added a beanie for the look and thus made the overall look standout perfectly well. His new tattoo was slightly visible from this frame however for the complete tattoo picture, Justin posted an Instagram story showing off the new ink. The Sorry singer uploaded the same picture of himself standing in front of the Urus along with the next picture being a portrait shot of himself flaunting his tattoo.

Also Read | 'Expect Justin Bieber & Hailey To Have A Baby In 2021' Says Dwayne Johnson

Recently, the singer had posted a full body shot of himself displaying his marvellous tattoos. As the days passed, Justin posted a picture of himself laid back on a bed whilst getting a tattoo inked onto his neck. After a while, Justin eventually did post the picture of the tattoo and thanked the tattoo artist in the post. The beautiful rose over the neck of the singer seemed gorgeous and thus several fans complimented Bieber on the new tattoo. Recently as well, the singer took to his stories to upload the picture of his new tattoo and show it off in front of his followers. The picture of Bieber garnered a number of good comments where people praised the amazing tattoo design.

Also Read | Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Step Out For Dinner With Friends In West Hollywood; See

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.