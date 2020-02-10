Saif Ali Khan's Adorable Pics With His Youngest Kid Taimur, Serious Cuteness Ahead!

Taimur Ali Khan is the youngest kid of Saif Ali Khan and is already a popular personality due to his cute antics. Even at the age of 3, Taimur has kept all the Bollywood fans glued to their Instagram handle for any papped pics of Taimur. Take a look at some of the papped photos of the little munchkin with his actor-father saif Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur's cute pics

Saif Ali Khan with his little munchkin Taimur while on a vacation. Saif Ali Khan is in a formal pantsuit holding his 1-year-old son Taimur back in 2017, who is dressed up in a cute blue bodysuit.

Taimur enjoying ice cream with father Saif, while the Laal Kaptaan actor is looking stylish as ever in a breezy blue T-shirt.

Taimur in a swimming pool with his father Saif Ali Khan giving swimming lessons to the toddler from the looks of it.

Father-son duo looking stylish as ever in a funky colour combo. Saif is donning a light purple T-shirt whereas Taimur is wearing a bright blue kurta.

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur twinning pictures

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are seen wearing black bomber jackets while Kareena is wearing a yellow jacket.

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are both seen wearing a sky blue shirt perfect for a beach day.

Saif and Taimur twinning in a black kurta during a festive occasion.

Saif Ali Khan's photos with Taimur Ali Khan on his shoulder

Saif Ali Khan was spotted coming out of an airport along with wife and son while carrying his toddler on his shoulders.

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur spotted going for a security check at an airport.

Saif spotted with Taimur and wife Kareena outside the airport premises while on a journey.

