Saif Ali Khan's Adorable Pics With His Youngest Kid Taimur, Serious Cuteness Ahead!

Bollywood News

Saif Ali Khan's youngest kid Taimur is a celebrity toddler for sure and why not? The adorable infant of Saif-Kareena is just too cute to ignore. See pics!

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
Saif Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan is the youngest kid of Saif Ali Khan and is already a popular personality due to his cute antics. Even at the age of 3, Taimur has kept all the Bollywood fans glued to their Instagram handle for any papped pics of Taimur. Take a look at some of the papped photos of the little munchkin with his actor-father saif Ali Khan. 

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Khan's Impromptu Dance With Taimur Becomes A No. 1 Hit On The Internet

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur's cute pics

Saif Ali Khan with his little munchkin Taimur while on a vacation. Saif Ali Khan is in a formal pantsuit holding his 1-year-old son Taimur back in 2017, who is dressed up in a cute blue bodysuit. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by saif ali khan (@saif_alikan) on

Taimur enjoying ice cream with father Saif, while the Laal Kaptaan actor is looking stylish as ever in a breezy blue T-shirt. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi 👼💋 (@taimuralikhanx) on

Taimur in a swimming pool with his father Saif Ali Khan giving swimming lessons to the toddler from the looks of it. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi 👼💋 (@taimuralikhanx) on

Father-son duo looking stylish as ever in a funky colour combo. Saif is donning a light purple T-shirt whereas Taimur is wearing a bright blue kurta. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by saif ali khan (@saif_alikan) on

ALSO READ| Taimur Ali Khan To Follow Pataudi Traditions And Go To A Boarding School In England?

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur twinning pictures

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are seen wearing black bomber jackets while Kareena is wearing a yellow jacket. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by saif ali khan (@saif_alikan) on

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are both seen wearing a sky blue shirt perfect for a beach day. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by saif ali khan (@saif_alikan) on

ALSO READ| Sara Ali Khan's Candid Revelations On Kareena Kapoor's Show Will Shock Saif Ali Khan

Saif and Taimur twinning in a black kurta during a festive occasion.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by saif ali khan (@saif_alikan) on

Saif Ali Khan's photos with Taimur Ali Khan on his shoulder

Saif Ali Khan was spotted coming out of an airport along with wife and son while carrying his toddler on his shoulders. 

Saif Ali Khan with taimur on shoulders

Image source: Shudh Manoranjan YouTube

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur spotted going for a security check at an airport. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi 👼💋 (@taimuralikhanx) on

Saif spotted with Taimur and wife Kareena outside the airport premises while on a journey. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi 👼💋 (@taimuralikhanx) on

ALSO READ| Saif Ali Khan Has Received A Humongous List Of Awards, Check It Out

 

 

