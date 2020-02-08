Taimur Ali Khan To Follow Pataudi Traditions And Go To A Boarding School In England?

It has been reported that Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s munchkin Taimur Ali khan will be sent to boarding school soon. According to reports, a close source to the family stated that it is a tradition in the Pataudi family to send their children to a boarding school in England for their education. Taimur Ali Khan currently goes to a school in Mumbai. However, according to Pataudi family traditions, he is expected to study abroad.

ALSO READ: Taimur Ali Khan Turns Into A Tiger For A Birthday Party, Fans Go Gaga. See Pic

Will Taimur Ali Khan be sent to boarding school?

Reports also stated that Saif’s father Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi was in England for his education. His children Saif, Soha and Sabaa followed suit. Saif Ali Khan’s children from his first wife Amrita Singh — Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim also went to the boarding school in England. Now, reports claim that Taimur will also be sent abroad.

ALSO READ: Taimur Ali Khan's Musical Talents Are On Display As He Happily Plays The Bongo

However, according to a media publication house, Taimur Ali Khan won’t be sent abroad until he is around 12 to 13-year-old. The reason behind this is that Saif Ali Khan himself isn’t so keen on sending his youngest son away. The sources also claim that it’s Kareena Kapoor Khan who feels that Taimur should be sent off at a certain age.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is adamant about sending him abroad as she feels that constant media attention is not right for him. However, the sources claim that Saif Ali Khan wants Taimur Ali Khan to spend his choldhood with his family and not away. He rarely had any time to spend with Sara and Ibrahim as he had to focus on his career while they were growing up. However, with Taimur Ali Khan, he doesn’t want to miss out on his childhood.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Shares That Taimur Ali Khan Can't Take 'No' For An Answer; Calls Him A Bully

Saif Ali Khan had previously mentioned in an interview with reputed news daily that his parenting has changed over the years. He said that he is a little bit more patient now than he used to be earlier. Saif also added that he was a little bit more selfish when it came to giving his time to his kids earlier as he was trying to build his career. However, he admitted that it had changed a little now.

ALSO READ: Taimur Ali Khan's Enthusiasm As He Unfurls Tricolour On Republic Day Is Unmissable; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.