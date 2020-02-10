Saif Ali Khan Has Received A Humongous List Of Awards, Check It Out

Jawaani Jaaneman actor Saif Ali Khan has received many accolades in his film career, especially for his movies like Hum Tum, Dil Chahta Hai, Omkara, Kal Ho Na Ho, among others. He has received a National Film Award, a total of six Filmfare Awards, a Padma Shri Award, three IIFA Awards, three Zee Cine Awards, four Star Screen Awards, one Stardust Awards, along with 14 other awards and recognitions. Take a look at the elaborate list of his accolades.

List of all the awards actor Saif Ali Khan received

Saif Ali Khan received a National Film Award for his 2004 movie Hum Tum. He has accumulated a total of 6 Filmfare Awards out of the 9 Filmfare nominations he had received in his career till now. In 2010, he also received the 4th highest civilian honours in the form of Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Filmfare awards

He received the Best Male Debut award for his 1993 debut movie Aashiq Awara.

He has garnered two Filmfare for his comic role in 2001 and 2004 for Dil Chahta Hai and Hum Tum respectively.

He received the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor for Kal Ho Naa Ho in 2003. He also received the Filmfare for "Moto Look of the Year" award for the same movie.

His first Filmfare in a negative role was for his 2006 movie Omkara.

IIFA Awards, Zee Cine Awards, Star Screen Awards, Stardust Awards

In 2002, he received an IIFA, Star Screen, and Zee Cine Award for Best Supporting Actor for his movie Dil Chahta Hai.

In 2004, he received an IIFA, Star Screen, and Zee Cine Award for Best Supporting Actor for his movie Kal Ho Naa Ho.

In 2007, he received the IIFA, Star Screen, Stardust, and Zee Cine Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role for Omkara

He received a Star Screen Award for the Best Supporting Actor for his movie Aarakshan as well.

Other recognitions and honours

Saif Ali Khan has received the GQ Men of The Year Awards (India) three times till now, in 2008, 2016 and 2018. He also received recognition as a youth fashion icon by Hello! Hall of Fame Awards (2010) and Vogue Beauty Awards (2018). Apart from these, he has also gained recognition in the form of Sansui Awards, Sports World, Global Indian Film Awards, Bollywood Movie Award and the Best Actor Award at Kara Film festival.

