Chehre Actor Krystle D'Souza Gives Major Vacation Styling Goals With Her Swimwear Looks

Krystle D'Souza is one of the most followed television actors today. She made her debut in the entertainment industry with Ekta Kapoor’s Kahe Naa Kahe. D’Souza rose to fame after she played the role of a charming girl in the popular daily soap Ek Hazaro Mein Meri Behna Hai. Ever since then, she has become a social sensation. Krystle D’Souza, the Chehre fame is currently vacationing in Goa. The actor took to Instagram to share a few stunning pictures of her.

Red printed floral swimwear

Krystle D'Souza wore a beautiful red mini dress for a beach day out. The actor paired it with a red bralette with thread detailing. Opting for simple makeup, she wore pink coloured lipstick. She completed the look with sunglasses.

Black swimwear

For one of her vacation day outs, Krystle D' Souza wore a black crisscross bikini top paired with black bottoms. The outfit had a lace detailing. She completed her look with a tie at the waist.

Leopard Print swimwear

Krystle wore a black deep neck swimwear for another day out. The actor wore a black bikini top with a deep neckline. She completed the look with a leopard print scarf tied at the waist. The actor kept it simple with her makeup as she pulled off a nude lip colour.

