Dev Anand's Birthday: Remember When He Tied The Knot With Kalpana During Shoot Break?

On Dev Anand's birthday, here's a look at how he and his Kalpana Kartik met. Kalpana met him for the first time when they began shooting for their film, Baazi in 1954. A report by Filmfare mentioned that Kalpana was spotted by Dev Anand's brother Chetan after she was crowned as Miss Shimla.

Baazi became Kalpana's debut film in the industry, alongside Dev Anand. After this, the duo teamed up for a slew of films like Aandhiyan, Humsafar, Taxi Driver, House No. 44, Nau Do Gyarah. The same report added that Dev Anand was smitten by Kalpana during the making of Baazi itself. More so, she was the one who also helped Dev Anand overcome his grief, after the latter parted ways with Suraiya. Interestingly, Dev got hitched to Kalpana Kartik during a lunch break, whilst they were shooting for Chetan Anand's directorial, Taxi Driver in 1954.

Giving away details about how Kalpana was roped in for Baazi, the same report added that Dev Anand's elder brother Chetan Anand spotted her in Shimla, whilst she was studying at St Bede's College. During that time, Chetan Anand was on a hunt for a new face and he then went on to persuade Kalpana's family to let her try her luck in films, stated the report.

After Nau Do Gyarah, Kalpana Kartik did not return to the celluloid. However, she returned in 1963, not as an actor; but as an associate producer to Dev Anand for the 1963 film, Tere Ghar Ke Samne. Dev Anand passed away in 2011.

Dev Anand's movies

Dharamdev Pishorimal Anand, popularly known as Dev Anand, is remembered for his unparalleled contribution to the Hindi cinema. The actor's films heaped many praises from fans. More so, Dev Anand also had a huge fan following during that era. Known for his hit films like Jewel Thief, Hum Dono, Kala Pani, Baazi, Prem Pujari, and many others, Dev carved a niche for himself in the industry. His songs like Phoolon Ka Taron Ka Sabka Kehna Hai, Hai Apna Dil Tu Awara, Aise Toh Na Dekho, and others remain fresh in the hearts of fans. He shared screen space with stars like Kamala Kotnis, Madhubala, Ashok Kumar, Meena Kumari and others.

