Zohra Sehgal Was Full Of Life And Showed Her Quirky Side In This Never-seen-before Pic

Zohra Sehgal is among the well-known celebrities of the film industry. The actor is being celebrated today as Chetan Anand's Neecha Nagar film was released in September 1946. In the film, Zohra played a key role and it was released at the Cannes Film Festival in 1946.

She is also among India's first female actors to get recognition globally. As the actor is being celebrated today, fans recently came across a quirky throwback picture of the actor where she can be seen showing off her fun avatar. Seeing this post, fans have also gone all out to comment on all things nice.

In the black and white picture shared by one of the fan pages, Zohra can be seen posing in a never-seen-before avatar. In the picture, the actor can be seen sporting a traditional outfit and completed the look with traditional jewellery that consisted of a maang tika, hoop earrings, choker, bangles and much more.

Along with the post, the fan page also wrote, “Life’s been tough, but I’ve been tougher. I beat life at its own game.” Remembering ZOHRA SEHGAL who was 102 when she passed away on 10th July 2014. Acclaimed dancer, theatre artiste, film actress, choreographer.” Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans went all out to comment all things nice. The post shared by the fan page received several likes and comments from fans. Some of the users went on to praise the actor for her acting skills and hard work, while some others were all praise for the eternal beauty. One of the users wrote, “rare pic”, while the other one wrote, “she was very beautiful with full of charm”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

About the actor

Zohra Sehgal had been with the Indian People's Theater Association (IPTA) and Prithviraj Kapoor's Prithvi Theatre for around 14 years. She has also received several awards. The National Academy of Music, Dance and Drama awarded her the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship for her lifetime achievement. She also won the Padma Shri in 1998, the Kalidas Samman in 2001 and Padma Vibhushan in 2010 and the prestigious 'Palme d'Or' at Cannes. Zohra was loved for her role as a grandmother in blockbusters like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, among others. The actor breathed her last on July 10, 2014, at New Delhi.

