Chetan Anand's Birth Anniversary: List Of Late Filmmaker's Movies Starring Dev Anand

Chetan Anand was a renowned film producer, screenwriter and director, who made his debut with Neecha Nagar, released in 1946. The debut movie itself was awarded the Palme d’Or (Best Film) award at the Cannes Film Festival in the same year. In the 50 years of his career in Bollywood, the versatile filmmaker has directed over eighteen movies and a teleserial Param Veer Chakra. As we celebrate his birth anniversary today, let’s take a look at a list of all movies of the director which starred Chetan Anand's brother Dev Anand.

Chetan Anand's movies that starred Dev Anand

Afsar (1950)

Afsar is a romantic-comedy movie which is directed by Chetan and produced by & starred his elder brother Dev Anand. Alongside Dev Anand, the movie also featured Suraiya. The plot of the movie is based on Nikolai Gogol’s play The Government Inspector.

Aandhiyan (1952)

Directed and written by Chetan, the drama movie was based on an actual event in Amritsar, Punjab. The movie featured Dev, Nimmi and Kapana Kartik in lead roles. The musical score was taken care of by Ali Akbar Khan and Narendra Sharma penned the lyrics of the songs.

Taxi Driver (1954)

The romantic-musical drama was produced by Navketan Films and directed and written by Chetan. Alongside Dev Anand, the musical drama also starred Kalpana Kartik and Johnny Walker. The music was directed by SD Burman and lyrics were penned by Sahir Ludhianvi.

Funtoosh 1956

Chetan Anand’s Funtoosh was the ninth highest-grossing movie of the year. It is produced by Dev Anand, who also starred in the movie alongside Sheila Ramani and KN Singh. The music of the movie was also an instant hit with songs such as Dukhi Mann Mere, Who Dekhe To Unki Inayat, Hamen Kisi Pe Dore Dalne Hain and many more.

Kala Bazar 1960

1960’s Kala Bazar was produced by Dev Anand and directed by Dev Anand’s brother Vijay. The movie featured Dev, Vijay, Chetan Anand, Waheeda Rehman, Nanda, Rashid Khan, Madan Puri, Leela Chitnis, Mumtaz Begum and Helen. The musical score was taken care of by SD Burman and lyrics were penned by Shailendra. The movie went on to become a superhit at the box-office.

Jaaneman 1976

The movie was produced by Navketan Films and starred Hema Malini and Dev Anand in the lead roles. It also featured Durga Khote, Premnath and Ajit Khan in the supporting roles. Directed by Chetan Anand, Jaaneman was made in the silver jubilee year of the Navketan Films.

Sahib Bahadur 1977

Directed by Chetan Anand, Saheb Bahadur featured Dev Anand and Priya Rajvansh in the pivotal roles. The musical score was taken care by Madan Mohan and the lyrics are penned by Rajinder Krishan. This movie too is based on the play by Nokolai Gogol.

