Ishaan Khatter To Dev Anand, Here Are Bollywood Actors Who Played Taxi Drivers

From Amitabh Bachchan in Khuddaar to Dev Anand in Taxi Driver, various actors have impressed their audience with their potrayals of a taxi driver. As Ishaan Khatter is prepping up for a similar role in his upcoming movie, Khaali Peeli, we have compiled some of the iconic films featuring stars as a taxi driver. Read on:

Dev Anand in Taxi Driver

Taxi Driver is one of the most successful Bollywood movies starring Dev Anand alongside his then wife-to-be Kalpana Kartik in the lead roles. It also features Johnny Walker in a pivotal role. The Chetan Anand-directorial features Dev Anand as Mangal, who falls in love with Mala.

Amitabh Bachchan in Khuddaar

Khuddaar stars an ensemble cast led by Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Vinod Mehra, Prem Chopra, Mehmood, Parveen Babi, Bindiya Goswami, and Tanuja in prominent roles. The Ravi Tandon-directorial garnered a positive response upon its release in 1982. It revolves around the life of three brothers. Among them, Amitabh Bachchan plays the character Govind, a taxi driver, who loves his car and calls it ‘Basanti’.

Aamir Khan in Raja Hindustani

Raja Hindustani is helmed by Dharmesh Darshan. Starring Aamir Khan alongside Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles, this romantic drama movie became commercially successful upon its release in 1996. It features Aamir Khan as Raja Hindustani, who falls in love with a rich girl Arti. The duo received immense appreciation for their performance as well as sizzling chemistry.

Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli

Actor Ishaan Khatter will star alongside Ananya Panday in the Maqbool Khan-directorial. Khaali Peeli is a romantic comedy flick revolving around the lives of two childhood friends, who separate due to circumstances. Khatter plays the role of Blackie, a taxi driver. He has been making headlines for his rugged avatar. As the teaser of Khaali Peeli released, the movie promises to take viewers on a roller coaster ride.

